KALICKI - Gerold S. "Gerry" Kalicki, age 69, of St. Louis, MO, born on January 13, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. A private Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in East St. Louis, IL. Burial of cremated remains will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary.



