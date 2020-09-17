Gerold Kalicki Gerold S. "Gerry" Kalicki, age 69, of St. Louis, MO, born on January 13, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. Gerry was an electrician for the railroad for 40 years and retired as a foreman with Amtrak. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, and the greater LAC (Lithuanian American Community). Gerry enjoyed bartending at many LAC events. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed gardening, making flower arrangements and was an excellent chef. He had a great work ethic that he passed on to his family. Gerry loved traveling and got to experience the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu and the wilderness of Alaska. He was a lifelong learner who was always curious, and an avid "Google" researcher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Leona Kalicki, nee Swoboda. Gerry is survived by his husband, Pratik N. Jhaveri; his children, Kari Kalicki of Belleville, IL and Scott (Stacey) Kalicki of Belleville, IL; his grandchildren, Noah Kalicki and Quinn Kalicki; his brother, Paul (Patricia) Kalicki; his cousin, Mary Butkus; his former wife, Donna Kalicki; his best buddy, Cody; and numerous cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, East St. Louis, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Service: A private Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in East St. Louis, IL, with Fr. Carroll Mizicko officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.