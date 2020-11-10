Gerold William "Jerry" Agnew
November 5, 2020
New Minden, Illinois - Gerold William "Jerry" Agnew, 68 of New Minden, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on
Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 2, 1952 in East St. Louis, the son of Doyle and Dorothy Hogshead Agnew. He married Cecilia Ann Barfield on October 1, 1973 in East St. Louis. Besides his wife of 47 years, left to mourn his passing are his 2 children; Scott Allan (Lana) Agnew of Waterloo and their children Caleb Scott and Lucy Beatrix and daughter Crystal Lynn (Bill Durham) Willis of Nashville. 2 brothers; John (Susan) Agnew of Pinckneyville and Jim (Susan) Agnew of Ronda, NC. 3 sisters; Janet Hackstadt of Harrison, AR, Jean Agnew of New Minden and Joyce (Jerry) Davis of Hoyleton. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry was a 1970 graduate of East St. Louis High School. He loved the Flyers and was on the reunion committee. He retired in 2007 from the United States Postal Service where he worked after 37 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville where he was active on the bereavement committee, was an AWANA youth leader and taught vacation bible school. Jerry's love for the Lord led him to volunteer for many community programs such as Meals on Wheels and the reading link program at Kaskaskia College which helped people obtain their GED. Jerry had a hidden talent of
making Barbie clothes for his daughter. He loved to bake cheesecakes and Christmas tree cookies for his family and friends. He really enjoyed the traditional annual fishing trip to Rend Lake with his post office buddies.
Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville. A private family funeral will follow with Rev. Scott Sharp officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital
Love to the Rescue Program, Children's Hospital Friends of Kids With Cancer or the AWANA youth program at First Baptist Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.styningerfuneralhomes.com
or on the funeral home's Facebook page.