1/
Gerold William "Jerry" Agnew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerold William "Jerry" Agnew
November 5, 2020
New Minden, Illinois - Gerold William "Jerry" Agnew, 68 of New Minden, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on
Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 2, 1952 in East St. Louis, the son of Doyle and Dorothy Hogshead Agnew. He married Cecilia Ann Barfield on October 1, 1973 in East St. Louis. Besides his wife of 47 years, left to mourn his passing are his 2 children; Scott Allan (Lana) Agnew of Waterloo and their children Caleb Scott and Lucy Beatrix and daughter Crystal Lynn (Bill Durham) Willis of Nashville. 2 brothers; John (Susan) Agnew of Pinckneyville and Jim (Susan) Agnew of Ronda, NC. 3 sisters; Janet Hackstadt of Harrison, AR, Jean Agnew of New Minden and Joyce (Jerry) Davis of Hoyleton. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry was a 1970 graduate of East St. Louis High School. He loved the Flyers and was on the reunion committee. He retired in 2007 from the United States Postal Service where he worked after 37 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville where he was active on the bereavement committee, was an AWANA youth leader and taught vacation bible school. Jerry's love for the Lord led him to volunteer for many community programs such as Meals on Wheels and the reading link program at Kaskaskia College which helped people obtain their GED. Jerry had a hidden talent of
making Barbie clothes for his daughter. He loved to bake cheesecakes and Christmas tree cookies for his family and friends. He really enjoyed the traditional annual fishing trip to Rend Lake with his post office buddies.
Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville. A private family funeral will follow with Rev. Scott Sharp officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital Love to the Rescue Program, Children's Hospital Friends of Kids With Cancer or the AWANA youth program at First Baptist Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.styningerfuneralhomes.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved