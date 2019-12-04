Home

BECKER- Gertrude Louise Becker, 99 years of Bartelso, died during the morning of Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso, IL. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Committal service will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
