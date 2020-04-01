Home

Gertrude Graves Gertrude (Trudy) Graves, 93, of Altamont, passed away March 28, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center. She was a homemaker who liked to sew, quilt, paint, wallpaper and various other crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garold (Boome) Graves; parents, Pauline and Erwin Ziegler of Effingham, IL ; in-laws, Lou Tisha and George Graves of Southern IL; eight siblings. Survived by daughter, Christy (Greg) Lind; sister, Rosie Frank; many many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her nephew, Dean Manuel and his wife Karen who helped her very much in her last years. Service: Pastor Manley of Bethlehem Lutheran Church is the officiant for scheduled private services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020
