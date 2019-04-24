Gervase Buehne Gervase L. "Gerp" Buehne, age 73, of St. Rose, diedMonday, April 22, 2019 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. He was born December 23, 1945 in Breese, a son of the late August and Mary, nee Horstmann, Buehne. Gerp is survived by his wife, Norma, nee Johnson, Buehne, whom he married July 5, 1968 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle; children, Jeff Buehne of St. Rose, Wanda (Brad) Allen of Carlyle, Jay (special friend Bree Hedger) Buehne of St. Rose, and Tricia Buehne of Breese; grandchildren, Jamie Buehne, Jessica (special friend Brandon Book) Buehne, Danielle (fianc‚ Andrew Rensing) Buehne, Brooke (special friend Mitchell Schwend) Buehne, Brett Buehne, Brayden Buehne, Nathan (special friend Maisie Kampwerth) Allen, Ryan Allen, Trent Allen, and Shelby Haberer; great-granddaughter, Brecklyn Morrison; brother, David (Marilyn) Buehne of St. Rose; half-sister Floriann Timmermann of St. Rose; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law Carol Johnson of O'Fallon, Norina Poettker of Breese, Darlene (Rich) Diekemper of Carlyle, and Larry (Lisa) Johnson of Carlyle; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister Mary Jane Timmermann and her husband, Victor; brother-in-law William Timmermann; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alex and Marie, nee Mansholt, Johnson. Gerp was a lifelong dairy farmer and owner of Buehne Farms, Inc. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose Development Club, St. Rose Combine Company, and Clinton County Farm Bureau; and a former volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed NASCAR, traveling, dairy and grain farming, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose Cemetery, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Foundation-Intensive Care Unit, or the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will beFriday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery in St. Rose. Visitation: Will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary