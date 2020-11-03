1/1
Gilbert W. Anderson
Gilbert W. Anderson
October 31, 2020
Dupo, Illinois - Gilbert W. Anderson, joined his loved ones in Heaven on October 31, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Maedeen Anderson, nee Gosnell, his son, Roy E. Evans Jr., his daughter, Donna M. Sumoski, nee Evans and his grandson, Tyler W. Anderson.
Gilbert was the youngest of 13 Children who preceded him in death, as well as his parents, Anton & Mathilda, nee Fischan, Anderson.
He is survived by his children, Kathy & Dan Swan, Kendall & Debbie Anderson, Terri & Steve Regela, Beth & Chris Wilds, Mark Evans & Carmen Bradley and Laura Rutledge, 14 grandchildren & 18 great grandchildren.
Gilbert received his bachelors and masters degree at SIU Carbondale.
He began his career as a teacher and spent a short period as a computer programmer and eventually becoming a principal at East Carondelet, retiring as principal of Dupo Grade School.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force after WWII stationed in France for radio relay. Gilbert's hobbies included bowling, trout fishing, playing cards and traveling with his loving wife. He was active in the Lion's Club for years as well as the VFW.
Due to COVID 19, A Private family only Funeral Service will be held at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. on November 6, 2020.
In lieu of customary remembrances, with Gilbert's strong sense of patriotism, he would be honored for donations to go to your veteran's organization of choice. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
Leesman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leesman Funeral Home
7 East Mill
Millstadt, IL 62260
618-476-1000
