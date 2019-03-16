Genevieve "Ginny" Brown Genevieve Brown, nee Wiseman, 86, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, October 12, 1932, in Herrin, IL, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Brown graduated from Herrin Township High School in 1950. She retired from Thompson Colburn Law Firm in 1998. She previously worked as a church secretary. Ginny was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois, Ruth Sunday School Class and Illinois Department of Highway Wives. She was an avid reader, especially of Christian books and mysteries, enjoyed counted cross stitch and loved to fish. Ginny lived her life for her beloved husband, her very precious children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Richard L. Brown, Son, Michael A. Brown, Parents, R. Howard and Syble, nee McCormack Wiseman, Infant Grandson, Andrew Sens, Grandson, Christopher M. Brown, Daughter-in-Law, Patricia L. Brown. Surviving are her Children, Ronald Brown of Grand Canyon, AZ, Donna (Michael) Sens of Webster, NY, Gary Brown of Grand Canyon, AZ, Kathy Brown of Belleville, IL, Becky (Bill) Wiggs of DuQuoin, IL, Sister, Jean (Ray) Melhorn of Herrin, IL, Daughter-in-Law, Linda Brown of St. Charles, MO 10 Grandchildren, Paul (Nathan) McDaniel, Ryan Brown, Devon Brown, Garret (Victoria) Brown, Katherine (Joe) Lombardo, Joel (Heather) Sens, Shaun Edwards, Sarah (Mike) Shultz, Joshua Wiggs, Angela Szymanski. 10 Great Grandchildren, Peyton Brown, Kaylee Brown, Keira Brown, Colten Brown, Wyatt Brown Ian Sens, Natalie Sens, Lucas Lombardo, Shane Lombardo, Nathanael Szymanski, Nieces and Nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Winstanley Baptist Church - Music Department or Library Fund. Funeral: Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Winstanley Baptist Church, with Rev. Bill Wiggs and Rev. Fielding Poe, officiating. Private Family Burial was held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary