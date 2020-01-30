|
Ginger Kelly Ginger C. Kelly, nee Wooldridge, 84, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, December 4, 1935 in Benton, AR, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family in Belleville. Ginger was an executive secretary for Price Waterhouse Coopers accounting firm in St. Louis, MO. She was a member of Villa Hills Baptist Church in Belleville, IL, and a member with Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. Ginger was a former member of Junior Women's Club and Red Hat Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Addie L. and Edith A., nee Martin, Wooldridge; brothers Perry and Thad Wooldridge. Surviving are her husband, Bill Kelly of Belleville, IL; children, Cindy (Jay) Metzger of Ashdown, AR, Robyn (Tim) Seibel of Belleville, IL, Mary Lee Kelly of St. Louis, MO, Kerri (Scott Littlefield) Kelly of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Patrick (Jen) Metzger, Matthew (Kacie) Metzger, Elliot (Shelby) Metzger, Megan Seibel, Will Kelly, Natalie Seibel, and great granddaughter, Emma Kate Metzger, dear nieces and nephews. Ginger was a devoted wife, mother and "Mimi" (grandmother). She and Bill had a very auspicious introduction, and spent 65 wonderful years together. Ginger was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She would light up talking about each of them, and would do so often. While she had 4 biological children, she had many, many more she claimed as her own, especially the girls from Indian Hill Drive, where she lived for the past 60 years. Ginger was quite a dog lover, having many 4 legged children and grandchildren. She was especially fond of her baby Chelsea and granddog Mya. Ginger had an infectious smile and personality. She never met a stranger, and would share a laugh with anyone she encountered. She had countless friends and enjoyed socializing whenever she could. Ginger had no acquaintances, because once she met you, you were a friend, and it made no difference to her what walk of life you were from. She was a voracious reader, often staying up all night to finish her latest book. She was an avid sports fan and cheered passionately for the Cardinals and her Razorbacks. For many years she and Bill were season ticket holders of the St. Louis Cardinals football team. One of her proudest professional accomplishments was working with the St. Louis Civic Progress organization to bring the Rams to St. Louis, for which she received an Invaluable Team Member award. Ginger was a bright light, and while her flame may be extinguished, her ember will glow forever. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com . Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice, Randy's Rescue Ranch, or . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville,IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer and Pastor Ray Brewer officiating. Internment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020