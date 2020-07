BARKAU- Gladys Barkau of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Friendship Manor Health Care Center in Nashville, IL on Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside services with interment of ashes will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery in Okawville with Pastor Jeffrey Schwab officiating.



