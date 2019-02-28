Gladys Irene Brittin Gladys Brittin, 87, of Noblesville, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 27, 1931 to Phillip and Freda (Koch) Eckert in Collinsville, Illinois. Gladys attended Collinsville High School in Illinois and received her GED in 1980. She married the love of her life, Donald, on November 19, 1949. Gladys loved her husband, children, family, and her dog, Jellybean. She enjoyed music, liked to read, and was great cook. Gladys was a wonderful caregiver and keeper of the home. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Larry) Novero and Karen Marie (John) Clugstone; grandchildren, Lawrence C. (Lisa) Novero, Jr., Michael Brandon (Sara) Novero, Christina Dannielle (Andy) Baughn, Aaron Donald (Celia) Cates, and Heather Brittiny (Eric) Cates; daughter-in-law, Michelle Brittin; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; ,many loved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bernard Brittin; son, Richard James Brittin; siblings and spouses, Alvin (Augusta) Eckert and Hilda (Rev. Rt. Raymond) Wessler. A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for taking such good care of Gladys. Memorial contributions may be made to Dinners on Us or Missions at Radiant Christian Life, 16162 Carey Road, Westfield, IN. Condolences may be left at www.randallroberts.com. Service: A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Radiant Christian Life Church, 16162 Carey Road in Westfield, with Jerome Sack officiating. A service will be held in Collinsville, Illinois at a later date. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, 636 East Main Street, Collinsville in Illinois at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019