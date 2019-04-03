Gladys Irene Brittin Gladys Brittin, 87, of Noblesville, IN, formerly of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 27, 1931 to Phillip and Freda (Koch) Eckert in Collinsville, IL Gladys attended Collinsville High School in Illinois and received her GED in 1980. She married the love of her life, Donald, on November 19, 1949. Gladys loved her husband, children, family, and her dog, Jellybean. She enjoyed music, liked to read, and was a great cook. Gladys was a wonderful caregiver and keeper of the home. Gladys loved to travel the world with her friends: Bernice and Audrey among others. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Larry) Novero and Karen Marie (John) Clugstone; grandchildren, Lawrence C. (Lisa) Novero, Jr., Michael Brandson (Sara) Novero, Christina Dannielle (Andy) Baughn, Aaron Donald (Celia) Cates, and Heather Brittiny (Eric) Cates; daughter-in-law, Michelle Brittin; 15 great grandchildren; 7 greatgreat-grandchildren; many loved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bernard Brittin; a son, Richard James Brittin; siblings and spouses, Alvin (Augusta) Eckert and Hilda (Rev. Rt. Raymond) Wessler. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Missions. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A Celebration service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Timothy C. Eckert officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary