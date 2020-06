KOCH- Gladys M. (Rothwell) Koch, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the New Athens Home for the Aged. No formal visitation or services are scheduled. A memorial service at Faith Baptist Church in Marissa, IL will be held at a later date. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.



