Gladys Maus Gladys A. Maus, nee Neubarth, 84, of Waterloo, IL, born September 28, 1934 in Waterloo, IL, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Care. Gladys was a lifelong member of Zoar United Church of Christ in Columbia, IL. She enjoyed farming, gardening and loved all the animals. He was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maus; son, Ricky R. Maus; parents, Frank and Louise Neubarth,nee Bricklein; sister, Leona Hoffman; brother Elmer Neubarth. Surviving are her sons, Roger Maus and Allen (Laura) Maus both of Waterloo, IL; sister, Dorothy (Robert) Rey of Columbia, IL; daughter-in-law, Teressa Maus of Waterloo, IL; grandchildren, Jon (Jessie) Maus of Valmeyer,IL, Zane (Caitlin) Maus of O'Fallon, MO, Brandon (Taylor) Maus of Springfield, IL, Kyle Maus, Dakota Maus, Andrew Maus, Adam Maus, Brooke Maus all of Waterloo, IL; great grandchildren, Jaiden, Carter, Jocelyn, and Trenton. She was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com Service: Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Zoar United Church of Christ in Columbia, Illinois. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 am with R.J. Morgan officiating. Burial will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery Waterloo, Illinois. Arrangements were handled by Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.



