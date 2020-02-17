|
|
Gladys M. Moore Gladys M. Moore, 92, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, passed away Friday, February 14 th , 2020. She was born March 11 th , 1927 in McLeansboro, Illinois to Grady and Mary Elizabeth (McMahon) Buttry. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 59 years, James B. Moore, brother, Roy L. Buttry, Sr., sister, Dorothy D. Bailey, and great-granddaughter, Jennifer Hamilton. Gladys is survived by daughter, Carla K. (Ron) Hamilton of Fairview Heights, Illinois, grandchildren; Lisa M. (Nick) Stevenson of Belleville, Illinois , Tiffany A. (Mick) Hamilton of Waterloo, Illinois, Marlo H. Tucker of Belleville, Illinois. She was further survived by her great-grandchildren; Josh Miller, Alyssa Hamilton, Sara Stevenson, Nicholas Stevenson, Alexandra Tucker and great-great grandchildren; Jay, Haily, Brantly, Kayden, Reilly, Abel, Paisley and Chase and many family and friends. Gladys retired from J.C. Penney as a Receptionist. She was a member of the Sterling Baptist Church. She was all about her family-family came first. Gladys had many friends at Grand Manor-she loved everyone. She also loved gardening and dancing at P.S.O.P. with friends. We are going to miss Mom dearly. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, , or to Sterling Baptist Church. Visitation: will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19 th , 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 17, 2020