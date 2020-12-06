1/1
November 9, 1928 - December 2, 2020
Smithton, Illinois - Gladys D. Phillips, nee Mezol, 92, of Smithton, Illinois, born November 9, 1928, in Grand Tower, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Belleville, Illinois.
Gladys was a member of the First Baptist Church in Smithton, Illinois. She worked as a nurses aide with Memorial Hospital for over 25 years. She loved yard sales, shopping and getting her hair done. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, who will truly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her adoring children, family and friends.
Memorials are appreciated to the Millstadt VFW Post 7980. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: Services will be held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral, Belleville, Illinois at the First Baptist Church in Smithton, Illinois. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
