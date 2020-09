Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERROD - Gladys Sherrod, 100 of Brooklyn, IL departed this life on September 18, 2020 in Maryville, IL. Visitation service from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 108 North 5 th Street, Brooklyn, IL. Service will follow at 11:00am. Arrangements handled by Teat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation



