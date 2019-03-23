Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Wilkening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Wilkening

Obituary Flowers

Gladys Wilkening Obituary
GLADYS WILKENING- Gladys L. Wilkening, age 84 of Hamel, IL, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on March 25, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL and from 9- 11 AM, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL. Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel, IL. Arr. are under the care of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.