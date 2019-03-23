|
GLADYS WILKENING- Gladys L. Wilkening, age 84 of Hamel, IL, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on March 25, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL and from 9- 11 AM, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL. Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel, IL. Arr. are under the care of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019
