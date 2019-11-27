|
BOWERS- Mr. Glen L. Bowers of Ashley, IL passed away November 25, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment of Ashes will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Nashville, IL. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. There will be visitation hours at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 AM until the service hour.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019