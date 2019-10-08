|
|
Glen C. Hart Glen C Hart, 69, of Lenzburg, IL , born April 27, 1950 in Ava, IL, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. He worked as a laborer and then as foreman at Wirco Castings in New Athens. Glen honorably served his country in the United States Army. He loved to fish and he loved classic cars; especially Tri-five Chevy Belair convertibles. Mr. Hart was preceded in death by wife, Judy Ann (Caldwell) Hart, his parents; Raymond (Margaret) Hart and his brother; Roy Hart. Glen is survived by his son; Chad W. (Melissa) Hart of New Athens, IL and by his grandson Troy A. Hart. Memorials in Glen's honor may be made to the New Athens Home for the Aged or the New Athens Ambulance service. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL Funeral: Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019