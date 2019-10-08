|
Glen Hollis Glen Ray Hollis, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born August 26, 1927 in Clay County, Arkansas, a son of the late William Ray and Arizona (Stephens) Hollis. He married Lora M. (Robinson) Hollis on April 15, 1949 in Granite City and she survives. He was a co-owner and operator of Hollis Lumber Company along with his father from 1947 until 1964. He had worked many years with Hankins Construction and Michael Construction as a construction project manager and later retired in 2001 as a building and zoning administrator with Granite City. Glen was a dedicated and faithful member of the Granite City First Assembly of God Church. He was a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge #877 where he had served as a Past Master in 1975. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and held a private pilot license and loved flying planes from an early age. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle soul and the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 70 years, he is survived by a daughter, Linda Godsey of Webster Groves, Missouri; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Thomas R. and Shelly Hollis of St. Louis, Kevin A. and Melody Hollis of St. Jacob and Keith G. Hollis of Granite City; three grandchildren and spouses, Anna E. and George Palmer, Kate and Bob Kite and Elyn R. Hollis; three great grandchildren, Sam Hollis, John Thomas Palmer and Elaine LouAnn Palmer; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Paul and Diane Hollis of Granite City and David Hollis of Granite City; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Norma Roney of St. Charles, Missouri, Naomi and Eugene Thomas of Pontoon Beach and Joyce and Larry Fencel of Cedar Ridge, Colorado; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Marcia Hollis and LouAnn Hollis; a son-in-law, Gordon Godsey; two grandsons, Joseph Ray Hollis and Glen Ray Hollis II and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dorothy Roberson and Sylvia and Hans Seemiller. Memorials may be made to Granite City First Assembly of God Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Byron Wampler and Reverend C. Dale Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019