Glen Rowe Glen F. Rowe, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, May 7, 1930, in Wellman, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Glen was a retired automotive manager employed with Sears for 30 years and Federal Center for 10 years. He was an active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL, Christian Salt and Light Co. Class and the Gideons International. Glen was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Air Force. Glen was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norman Jean "Toe" Rowe; parents, Fay and Ina, nee Dorrance, Rowe; grandchildren, Blake Rowe and Darin Rowe; 2 Brothers, and 1 sister. Surviving are his wife, Judy, nee Hagar, Rowe of Belleville, IL; children, Debbie (Mark) Lawrence of O'Fallon, IL, Dave (Mary) Rowe of Spring Branch, TX, Doug (Shelley) Rowe of Chatham, IL; sister, Mildred (West) Norville of San Diego, CA. grandchildren, Dave Lawrence, Dane Rowe, Michele (Doug) Whitford, Mindi Rowe, (Ben Inman, fiancé) Adam Rowe, great-grandchild, Indigo Rowe; step-children, Mike (Julie) Laing of Millstadt, IL, Jim (Mary Beth) Laing of O'Fallon, IL, Gary (Beth) Laing of Belleville, IL, Judy's grandchildren, Jonathan Laing, Alyssa Laing (Will Ailey, fiancé), Sophie Laing, Jordan Laing, Mia Laing, Zachary Laing. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International or donor's choice. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 -7:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and 10:00 - 11:00 am, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019