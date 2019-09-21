Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Rowe


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Glen Rowe Obituary
Rowe- Glen F. Rowe, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, May 7, 1930, in Wellman, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Glen was a retired automotive manager employed with Sears for 30 years and Federal Center for 10 years. He was an active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL and the Gideons International. Glen was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Air Force. Visitation from 4:00 -7:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and 10:00 - 11:00 am, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Arrangements bu Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.