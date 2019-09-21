|
Rowe- Glen F. Rowe, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, May 7, 1930, in Wellman, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Glen was a retired automotive manager employed with Sears for 30 years and Federal Center for 10 years. He was an active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL and the Gideons International. Glen was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Air Force. Visitation from 4:00 -7:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and 10:00 - 11:00 am, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Arrangements bu Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019