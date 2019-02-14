|
Glenda Kay Chadduck Jackson Glenda Jackson, 71, of Cahokia, Illinois, born February 19, 1947 in St. Elmo, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Glenda was a proud member of the NRA. She was preceded in death by her father, James Chadduck Jr. and her stepfather, Robert Gainer. Surviving are her children, William J. Williams of Cahokia, IL and Dianna (Rodger) Henley of Dupo, IL; mother, Evelyn Gainer of Cahokia, IL; brother, James (Lisa) Chadduck of Waterloo, IL; three granddaughters, Britni (Brian) Ruiz, Marisa and Jessica Zelip; great granddaughter Annalaine Ruiz; an aunt, Betty Clyne; two cousins, Tim and Bill Clyne; two dogs, Izzy and Charlie. She was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Memorials may be made to the Come Bye Border Collie Rescue, P.O. Box 332, Highland, IL 62249 or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.braunfh.com. Service: A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16th at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. The family requests casual attire.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019