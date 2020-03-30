|
Glendene Burnett Glendene L. Burnett, age 95, of Smithton, Illinois passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 9:45a.m. Glendene, formerly of Belleville, IL. She was born on May 10, 1924 in Pinckneyville, Illinois. to Ernie and Goldie Stanton, who preceded her in death. Glendene married Floyd James Burnett on July 5, 1940, in Perryville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband and infant daughter Debra, three brothers, Billy Dean, Ernie Jr. and Henry Raymond Stanton, her sons, Jimmy and Raymond, son-in-law Bob Daniel and her grandchildren Jimmy and Michael Shane Burnett and Lori Hoernis. Glendene was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Always supportive, encouraging, wise and kind. She enjoyed her work as a nurses aide at Lorten Nursing Home, Heralds Nursing Home and St. Pauls Nursing Home. She enjoyed traveling, bingo and the yearly girls weekend in Branson Missouri. She was a kind and compassionate person and will be dearly missed. Glendene is survived by her five daughters, Shirley Wiechert, Judy Daniel, and Linda Hoernis all of Smithton Il., Betty (Russ) Gjerswald of Hudson, Fl., and Pamela (Jim) Sanford of Pinellas Park, Fl., sister-in-law Mary Stanton and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and fifteen great-great grandchildren. Service: Private service will be performed; a celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 30, 2020