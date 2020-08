Or Copy this URL to Share

BURLINGAME - Glenn E. Burlingame, 87, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Heritage Health in Staunton, IL. Glenn was born on May 23, 1933. In celebration of his life, private memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at New Bethel United Methodist Church, Glen Carbon, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store