BOLLINGER- Glenn D. Bollinger, 88, of Ellis Grove, Illinois, passed away at 12:33 pm, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Visitation: Sunday 4:00 pm 7:00 pm Monday 7:30 am 10:00 am Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, July 20, 2020. Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, Illinois



