Glenn Porter
PORTER - Glenn A. Porter, age 85, was born in Edwardsville, IL on July 5, 1935. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limit of 50 people at a time may visit the family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4-7pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A funeral mass will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
