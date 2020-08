SAUERWEIN SR. - Glenn Sauerwein Sr., 86, Walsh, IL, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born September 6, 1933. Memorial service will be held at 11am, Friday, August 21, 2020 Pechacek Funeral Homes, Evansville, IL. Visitation will be 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. We are limited to 25 people in our building at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store