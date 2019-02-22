|
|
|
GLENN DAVID WHEELER- Glenn Wheeler, 68, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3:45 PM at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1 pm with Pastor David Romoser officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More