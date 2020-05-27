Glenna Krick
1930 - 2020
Glenna Mae Krick Glenna Mae Krick, nee Lambert, age 90, of Swansea, Illinois passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 following a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Glenna was born on April 7, 1930 in Shiloh Township to Julius and Anna Lambert, nee Mills Certain. The family moved to O'fallon, Illinois and she attended grade school and high school there, graduating in 1948. She worked for several years for Aetna Insurance Company in St. Louis, MO. She was a long time member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Belleville, a sixty year member of American Legion Auxiliary, Post 502 of Millstadt, IL and a former member of Women of the Moose, Swansea, IL. Glenna enjoyed gardening, baking, reading mystery novels, and playing bingo. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She cherished her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Les, whom she married on September 2, 1950 and who died on March 17, 2001, her parents Julius and Anna Lambert of O'fallon, IL,Three half brothers, Lee Certain of O'fallon, Robert Certain of St. Louis, MO, and John Certain of Overland, Mo., two brothers, Raymond Lambert of Belleville, and Edward Lambert of Fairview Heights, IL. Surviving to cherish her memory are four daughters, Linda Caradonna (Tony) of Maryville, IL, Janice Wasitis (Lee) of Belleville, IL, Nancy Mauer (Gary) of Millstadt, IL, and Diane Krick (fiancee Jeff Strahlem) of Belleville, IL, two grandchildren, Allison Mauer (fiancee Chris Cowden) of Millstadt, IL and Brandon Mauer of Millstadt, IL., two sisters in law, Patricia Lambert of Fairview Heights, IL., and Ida Ann Krick of Millstadt, IL, and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Service: A private memorial service was held at Valhalla Funeral Home in Belleville, IL on May 26, 2020.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.
