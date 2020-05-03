Gloria Atchisson Gloria J. Atchisson, nee Hyre, age 90, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on July 29, 1929 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Robert and Gloria Jean were married on April 21, 1945 at Norman City Hall in Oklahoma, by the Justice of the Peace. Gloria retired as a phone sales representative from Famous Barr/Macy's in St. Louis, MO, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bessie Hyre, nee Reed; 5 brothers, and 1 sister. Gloria is survived by her husband of 75 years, Robert Atchisson; her children, Robert (Sherry) Atchisson of Statesboro, GA, Jeannie (Nick) Mueller of Troy, IL, Dawn (Kenneth) Koski of Collinsville, IL and Carol (Lloyd) Becker of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Atchisson, Robert (Kristen) Atchisson, III, Ryan (Sara) Atchisson, Shaina (Bobby) Hoese, Jeremy (Samantha) Smick, Gabriel Smick, Brandon Smick, Hailey Eader and Ali Eader; and her great-grandchildren, Robert Atchisson, IV, Jemma Lynn Atchisson, Kaitlyn Atchisson, Shailynn Hoese, Xander Smick, Mina Smick, Beau Hoese, Baden Hoese, Regan Atchisson and Reed Atchisson. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Family visitation will be held at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens of Memory, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.