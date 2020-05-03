Gloria Atchisson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Atchisson Gloria J. Atchisson, nee Hyre, age 90, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on July 29, 1929 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Robert and Gloria Jean were married on April 21, 1945 at Norman City Hall in Oklahoma, by the Justice of the Peace. Gloria retired as a phone sales representative from Famous Barr/Macy's in St. Louis, MO, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bessie Hyre, nee Reed; 5 brothers, and 1 sister. Gloria is survived by her husband of 75 years, Robert Atchisson; her children, Robert (Sherry) Atchisson of Statesboro, GA, Jeannie (Nick) Mueller of Troy, IL, Dawn (Kenneth) Koski of Collinsville, IL and Carol (Lloyd) Becker of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Atchisson, Robert (Kristen) Atchisson, III, Ryan (Sara) Atchisson, Shaina (Bobby) Hoese, Jeremy (Samantha) Smick, Gabriel Smick, Brandon Smick, Hailey Eader and Ali Eader; and her great-grandchildren, Robert Atchisson, IV, Jemma Lynn Atchisson, Kaitlyn Atchisson, Shailynn Hoese, Xander Smick, Mina Smick, Beau Hoese, Baden Hoese, Regan Atchisson and Reed Atchisson. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Family visitation will be held at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens of Memory, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved