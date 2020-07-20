Gloria Beisiegel Gloria Eckert Beisiegel, nee Steinheimer, 91, of Freeburg, IL, born December 8, 1928, in Darmstadt, IL, died peacefully at her home on Friday, July 17, 2020. Gloria was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Darmstadt, IL, the American Legion Auxiliary #0550, and the Freeburg Senior Citizens Club. Gloria was a rural letter carrier for Lenzburg Post Office for 20 years before retirement and was a member of the Rural Letter Carriers Association. Her favorite activities included quilting, playing cards, dancing, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald A. Eckert; her second husband, Melvin Beisiegel Sr.; her parents, Emil H. and Margaret, nee Reitz, Steinheimer; a sister, Marcella (Ken) Peth; and a sister-in-law, Bettey Steinheimer. Surviving are her children, David (Yvonne) Eckert, Doris (Raymond) Brooks, and John (Judy) Eckert; her stepchildren, Melvin (Darlene) Beisiegel, Jr., Clare (David) Wiskamp, Sharon (Dan) Wiskamp, and Sister Mary Beisiegel, OSU; four grandchildren, Donald (Theresa Kunkel- mann) Eckert, Joshua Eckert, Kristine (Robert) Eckert, and John T. (Kelsey) Eckert; a brother, Stanley Steinheimer; and a sister, Jeanette (Alvin) Funk. Gloria is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, step-greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses and aides at Heartland Hospice who provided such wonderful care to Gloria. Memorials may be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL, with Pastor Bruce Keseman officiating. Burial will be at Darmstadt Memorial Cemetery.