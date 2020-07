BEISIEGEL- Gloria Edna Beisiegel, 91, of Freeburg, IL, died Friday, July 17, 2020. Visit 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Darmstadt Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL



