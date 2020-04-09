|
Gloria Falbe Gloria Helen Falbe, 74, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home. She was born May 2, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Herman and Helen (Dolanich) Munier. She enjoyed fifty years of marriage to Lorraine Joseph "Larry" Falbe. They were married on October 16, 1965 in St. Louis and he passed away on July 5, 2016. She retired from Holy Family Grade School after 22 years of dedicated service as a second grade teacher. She had previously taught at St. Anthony of Padua in St. Louis for several years. Gloria was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City where she enjoyed singing with the choir. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed taking walks through the park, knitting, sewing, crocheting and playing the piano. She will be remembered for the love and special times she shared with her family, friends and students throughout the years. She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, William Falbe of Granite City, Steven and Dawn Falbe of Tucson, Arizona and Joseph and Pam Falbe of Granite City; a daughter, Debra Falbe of Alton; six grandchildren, Andrea, Zachary, Maxwell, Jamie, Brandon and Bryan; a great grandchild, Kaden; other extended family and friends. Gloria deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this uncertain time a private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at a later date when we can all join together to celebrate her life. Memorials may be made to Holy Family School and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020