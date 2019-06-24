Gloria Alice Haberlah Gloria Alice Haberlah, 93 of Columbia, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Dolan Memory Care, St. Louis, MO. She was born September 7, 1925, in St. Louis, MO. She was married to the late Russell E. Haberlah. They were married on September 9, 1950 in Columbia, IL. He passed away June 9, 1996. Alice was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, IL, a member of the church choir, American Legion Post 581 Ladies Auxiliary in Columbia, IL. and the American Legion Post 7980 Ladies Auxiliary in Millstadt, IL. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Also surviving are her nephews, Thomas (Barbara) Weilbacher of Nashville, TN and Michael (Robyn) Weilbacher of St. Louis, MO; niece, Deborah (Russ) Parris of Oklahoma City, OK, great nephews, Joshua Parris, Jeremiah (Mallory) Parris, and great niece, Caitlin Feldman, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bernadine, nee Diffenauer, Baum; sister, Merle (Leo Arthur) Weilbacher. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hoyleton Children's Home, 350 N. Main Street, Hoyleton, IL. 62803 or the music fund at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, IL. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Visitation: will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia, IL. and on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, IL. Funeral: Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, IL., with Pastor Bob Goddard, officiating. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary