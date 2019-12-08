|
Gloria Hall Gloria Jean Hall, nee Tolladay, age 93 of O'Fallon, Ill., and formerly of St. Louis, Mo., born August 17, 1926 in Decatur, Ill., to Richard H. Tolladay and Elizabeth, nee Gates, Tolladay, died Thursday evening, December 5, 2019, at the Heritage at the Colonnade Senior Living Center in O'Fallon, Ill. Gloria grew up in Decatur where she graduated from Milliken University with a B.S. in Social Work. After college, she moved to St. Louis where she worked as a medical social worker for The Polio Foundation. She married Samuel L. Hall, Jr. in 1951. They had two children Debbie and Beth. Gloria was a devoted stay-at-home mom for many years, later working part-time at Stix, Baer, & Fuller/Dillard's. Gloria was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and attended several World Series games. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends and neighbors. She had a love for animals and gardening, as well as spending time with her grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Betty, nee Tolladay, and Ralph Tibbils; her mother-in-law Lucille A. Hall, nee Smith; father-in-law Samuel L. Hall; and her husband of 66 years, Samuel L. Hall, Jr. Surviving are her children Debbra (Don) Slazinik of Palm Coast, Fla., and Beth Welsh of Plano, Tex.; grandchildren Ian (Courtney) Slazinik and Timothy Slazinik, Drew Welsh and Christian Welsh; her great-grandchildren Kate, Emma, and Claire, as well as her niece, nephew, and cousins. Memorial donations in Gloria's honor are suggested to . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Service: The family will receive friends from 11 am 1 pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 pm, at Sunset Memorial Park, St. Louis, Mo., with Chaplain Jeff Rush officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019