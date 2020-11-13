Gloria Hill

February 7, 1934 - November 9, 2020

Maryville, Illinois - Gloria Hill, 86, of Maryville, IL, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Elmwood Nursing Home, Maryville, IL.

Gloria was born Feb. 7, 1934, to Elmer and Esther (Nee Wille) Scheibal, at home in Maryville, IL.

The oldest of 3 children, she was close to all of her grandparents and aunts and uncles and loved her Church, St. John's United Church of Christ, Collinsville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Esther Scheibal; nephew, Jeffrey Deutsch.

Gloria is survived by a daughter, Deborah Williams, Virginia; grandchildren, Lisa Williams, Karina Kurtz, David Williams, Alex Williams; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Community Care, Collinsville, IL.

Private services are scheduled.

Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.





