|
|
Gloria Hoff Gloria M. Hoff, nee Endres, 93, of Belleville, IL, born July 28, 1925, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Andrew's Assisted Living, Bridgeton, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Russel P. Hoff, whom she married on July 10, 1943 and who died on April 9, 2014; her parents, Arthur and Ida, nee Mayer, Endres; a brother, Lester Endres; and a sister, Dorothy Gildig. Surviving are four sons, Michael G. Hoff (Mary Hollenkamp) of Millstadt, IL, Thomas A. Hoff of Omaha, NE, Joseph R. Hoff of Springfield, IL, and David S. (Joyce) Hoff of Dunedin, FL; one daughter, Jean E. Cudney of St. Charles, MO; seven grandchildren, Joseph, Gregory, Todd, Thomas II, Elizabeth, Sam, and Jamie Lynn; and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019