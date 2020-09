HOLLIDAY - Gloria A. Holliday, 63, passed away September 16, 2020.In celebration of her life, visitation 3-6pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:30pm. A funeral procession will leave from Saksa Mateer Funeral Home at 9:45am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, for graveside services at 10am at St. Boniface Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home



