|
|
Gloria Huber Gloria Huber was born February 5, 1940 in Granite City, Illinois to Ernie J. and Dora Vaught and had one brother, William. Gloria attended Granite City High School where she excelled in journalism and theatre helping to author several plays performed by GCHS students. Gloria worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in her youth and was an active member of the Granite City Tri-Hi-Y of which her mother was a longtime leader. Until her illness Gloria was an active member of Holy Family Church in Granite City where she was one of the Holy Dusters. Gloria was a long time and valued employee for Prairie Farms Dairy in Granite City working there for forty years. Since retiring she has remained close friends with other former employees and their bond gave her great joy and comfort. Gloria married John Huber in 1967 and had one son Jay who was the light of her life. Gloria passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon Illinois following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband John and her son Jay, as well as her mother and father and her brother William Vaught. She is survived by her nephew William Vaught of Dudley, Georgia and niece Lenora Sims of Bebe, Arkansas as well as her great nieces and nephews Lauren Vaught, Anthony Vaught, Amy Harrison and Gary Sims Jr. She is also survived by her granddaughter Sylvie Kessler who cared for Gloria's beloved cats. She will also be sorely missed by her cousin Sharon Woodson who lovingly cared for her through her long illness and her friends Greg and Natalie Kessler. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Clowder House for Cats in St. Louis or the Granite City APA on Old Alton Road. Service: Visitation will be held at Thomas Saksa Funeral home in Granite City, Illinois on Sunday March 8 at 11:00 with a service at 12:00 followed by a graveside service at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Thomas Saksa Funeral
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020