Gloria J. Schneider
April 8, 1943 - October 4, 2020
Pocahontas, Illinois - Gloria J. Schneider, 77, of Pocahontas, IL. passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, in Springfield, IL with her family by her side.
Gloria was born April 8, 1943 in Highland, IL. On July 8, 1961 she married William Schneider in Troy, IL, and they celebrated 59 wonderful years, this past summer.
Gloria was a member of United Church of Christ in Grantfork, the UFO (United for Others) group at Church and Grantfork Firemen's Auxillary. She was a former 4-H leader and enjoyed league bowling through the years.
Gloria was a dedicated farm wife, helping anywhere needed, especially enjoying mowing the grass. She loved taking care of her family, especially her loving husband. Gloria loved to read to her grandkids. She loved to travel in the RV, enjoying her many years as a snowbird in Florida. She still went out once a month with her old Girl Scout Troop friends. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Keuker; and grandson, Dalton Schneider.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Schneider, Pocahontas, IL; children, Tammy Schneider, St. Jacob, IL, Todd (Lana) Schneider, Pocahontas, IL, Tim (Catherine) Schneider, Pocahontas, IL, Tina (Larry) Luitjohan, Grantfork, IL, and Tracy (Rodney) Cameron, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Nicole (Joseph) Hellon, Cameron (Dayna) Schneider, Chelsey Schneider, Cody (Logan) Luitjohan, Taylor (Cody) Gray, Dustin (Brooke) Cameron, Travis (Miranda) Schneider, Aron (Madison) Schneider, Eric Luitjohan, Kody (Jessica) Gray, Dillon Cameron, Allison (Trey) Plocher, Hunter (Emilee) Gray, Hannah Luitjohan, Nicholas Luitjohan and Marissa Cameron; great grandchildren, Savannah Hellon, Damian Powell, Junior Hellon, Hayden Plocher, William Schneider, Beckham Plocher, Cyrus Luitjohan and baby girl Cameron expected at the end of October; brothers, Dan Kurtz, Edwardsville, IL, Richard (Sue) Kurtz, Mulberry Grove, IL, Tom (Kelli) Kurtz, Edwardsville, IL; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Grantfork United Church of Christ or the American Heart Association
.
Visitation: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.
Funeral Service: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.
Clergy: Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul, Pastor, United Church of Christ Grantfork
Interment: Grantfork UCC Cemetery
Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL