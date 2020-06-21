Gloria Lee Smith Gloria Lee "Mickey" Smith, age 80, of New Douglas, IL, formerly of Collinsville, born June 17, 1940 in Highland, IL, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville. Gloria was lovingly known to her family and friends as "Mickey." She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1958 and worked as an office manager of Human Resources for Provident Counseling until retiring. Mickey loved working in her yard and won the Yard of the Month award when she lived in Collinsville. She also enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, music, and sewing but most of all loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Langreder; second husband, James D. Smith, whom she married December 3, 1980; and parents, Albert Cherry and Virginia (nee Delaney) Messier. She is survived by her three children: Keith (Diane) Langreder of Butler, IL, Scott (Sam) Langreder of Collinsville, IL and Kristi (David) Nichols of New Douglas, IL; three step-children; six grandchildren: Daniel Langreder, Kory Langreder, Kourtney Langreder, Anthony (Abby) Nichols, Robert Miller, and Kristi Castelli; numerous great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mickey's caregivers at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville for their compassionate care and support. Memorials may be made in Mickey's honor to Partners for Pets or Heartland Hospice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service: will be at 1 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Katie Jo Bielke officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.