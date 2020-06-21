Gloria Lee Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Lee Smith Gloria Lee "Mickey" Smith, age 80, of New Douglas, IL, formerly of Collinsville, born June 17, 1940 in Highland, IL, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville. Gloria was lovingly known to her family and friends as "Mickey." She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1958 and worked as an office manager of Human Resources for Provident Counseling until retiring. Mickey loved working in her yard and won the Yard of the Month award when she lived in Collinsville. She also enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, music, and sewing but most of all loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Langreder; second husband, James D. Smith, whom she married December 3, 1980; and parents, Albert Cherry and Virginia (nee Delaney) Messier. She is survived by her three children: Keith (Diane) Langreder of Butler, IL, Scott (Sam) Langreder of Collinsville, IL and Kristi (David) Nichols of New Douglas, IL; three step-children; six grandchildren: Daniel Langreder, Kory Langreder, Kourtney Langreder, Anthony (Abby) Nichols, Robert Miller, and Kristi Castelli; numerous great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mickey's caregivers at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville for their compassionate care and support. Memorials may be made in Mickey's honor to Partners for Pets or Heartland Hospice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service: will be at 1 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Katie Jo Bielke officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved