Gloria May (Donnell) Piek Beck Gloria Beck, age 81, born November 4, 1937 in Norwich, Conn., died Friday, March 22, 2019 in St. Louis. Gloria retired as Office Manager from Donnell Dental Lab in O'Fallon, Ill. after 25 years. She was happiest when all her kids and grandkids came over to celebrate. They didn't need a reason to get together, they just enjoyed sharing a meal together as long as Grandma made deviled eggs! Gloria was preceded in death by her first husband Joseph Piek and her second husband Bob Beck, and her parents John and Annie Donnell. Surviving are her three children Larry (Angie) Piek of Morrisonville, Ill., Kenneth (Mindi) Piek of Springfield, Ill., and MaryJo (Scott) Gruber of Troy, Ill.; grandchildren Joseph, Aaron, Trey, and Presley Gruber all of Troy, Ill. and Jacob (Kendra) Piek of Bonne Terre, Mo.; great-grandsons Kenneth and Ellik Piek of Bonne Terre; step-son F. Thomas Beck of Columbia, Ill. step-daughter Laura (Kevin) Hettenhausen of Highland, Ill.; brother Thomas (Marylaine) Donnell of O'Fallon, Ill. and many great-nephews, -nieces, and many friends. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, please make donations to Bluffview Christian Church of Dupo, Ill. or to Granite City Humane Society. Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL. Funeral: 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the funeral home, with Rev. Ron Hebel, officiating. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements handled by WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary