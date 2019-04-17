Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Olson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Olson Obituary
Gloria Elaine Olson Gloria Elaine Olson, 88 of Smithton, Illinois, born April 27, 1930 in Gardner, Illinois passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, Illinois. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Florence (nee Brooks) Stevens, and her husband Donald Walter Olson. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Michael (Pamela) Olson of Freeburg, IL; Debra (James) Berkel of Kansas City, MO; Kimberly (Jack) Holshouser of O'Fallon, IL; Dawn (Randy) Pierce of St. Libory, IL; grandchildren, Scott (Nicole) Olson; Matthew (Ashlie Giffen) Olson; Jeremy Sommers (Leslie Hoffman); Joshua (Tia) Sommers; Christopher (Ashlie) Holshouser; Brian (Jennifer) Holshouser; Jason (Michelle) Pierce; Ashley (Marty) Zimmer; 16 great grandchildren. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 until 8 pm at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral service to celebrate Gloria's life will be conducted 11 am Friday, April 19, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria's honor may be made to the at .
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Download Now