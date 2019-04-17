|
Gloria Elaine Olson Gloria Elaine Olson, 88 of Smithton, Illinois, born April 27, 1930 in Gardner, Illinois passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, Illinois. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Florence (nee Brooks) Stevens, and her husband Donald Walter Olson. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Michael (Pamela) Olson of Freeburg, IL; Debra (James) Berkel of Kansas City, MO; Kimberly (Jack) Holshouser of O'Fallon, IL; Dawn (Randy) Pierce of St. Libory, IL; grandchildren, Scott (Nicole) Olson; Matthew (Ashlie Giffen) Olson; Jeremy Sommers (Leslie Hoffman); Joshua (Tia) Sommers; Christopher (Ashlie) Holshouser; Brian (Jennifer) Holshouser; Jason (Michelle) Pierce; Ashley (Marty) Zimmer; 16 great grandchildren. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 until 8 pm at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral service to celebrate Gloria's life will be conducted 11 am Friday, April 19, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria's honor may be made to the at .
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019