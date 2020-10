Or Copy this URL to Share

PANNIER - Gloria J., nee Reichert, Pannier, 80, of Lenzburg, IL born July 17, 1940, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Friends may call from 11am-2pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL. Funeral service to follow at 2pm. Face masks will be required. S Burial at St. Peter UCC Cemetery, Lenzburg, IL. Arrangements handled by Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home.



