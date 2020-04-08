|
Gloria Rogers Gloria Jean Rogers, age 82, of Festus, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus. She was born March 4, 1938 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Jeanette (nee Hanlon) Kinder and James Kinder. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Franklin Rogers; son Christopher Rogers; and a brother James Kinder, Jr. She is survived by her son Tim (Kara) Rogers of Festus; daughters Robin (Paul) Schmersahl of Marissa, Illinois; Carrie Rogers of Valdosta, Georgia; and Sherry; sisters Betty (Phil) Smith of Florida; and Jeanne Mavers of Alabama; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service: A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Vinyard Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020