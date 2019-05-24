Gloria Rose Gloria I. Rose, nee Munn, 87, of Swansea, Illinois, born Sunday, February 21, 1932, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at BJH Extended Care, Clayton, MO. Gloria was a secretary to the principal at BTHS West for 33 years. She was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois and also on the 1950 East St. Louis, H.S. Reunion committee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clement Reigh Rose; father, James Munn; mother, Josephine, nee McCaw, Kell; grandson, Sean Rose; 2 sisters, Doris Schaeffer, Bettie Owens; special friend, Jerome Feinberg and lifelong friend, Etta Mae Hoppe. Surviving are her 2 sons, Stephen Craig (Diana) Rose of Calendonia, MI and Kevin (Maira) Rose of Cypress, TX; sister, Shirley (Bob) Boelk of Lancaster, OH; 4 Grandchildren, Dr. Michael (Sarah) Rose, Meagan (Nathan) Schimpf, Amy (Kevin) Greenrose and Nick Rose; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Carter Rose, Keegan Rose, Addison Greenrose and Emilee Greenrose; sister-in-law, Gloria Burkhardt of Swansea,, IL. She was especially close to her Feinberg extended family, Joanne (Cecil) Showmaker, Joe (Jennifer) Feinberg, Michael (Lesa) Feinberg, Cheryl (Karen Beasley) Feinberg and Karen (Edward) Feinberg; lifelong friends, Charlene Roche, Donna Mae Kosidor, Norma Higgerson and Doris Fahey and many special nieces, nephews and friends. Special Thanks to the staff and friends at Grand Manor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or St. Jude's Children's Foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Fielding Poe officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2019