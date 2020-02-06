|
Gloria Schoellman Gloria Jean Schoellman passed February 2, 2020 at Gateway Regional Hospital Born July 24, 1948 Herrin IL Daughter of the late William Lee Carnes and Gloria Ramona Goshen Married the late Howard Schoellman Feb. 5, 1968 Washington Park IL Survivors Howard C Schoellman Jr. of New London Con. And Keith E Schoellman of Madison Grandchildren Howard Schoellman III, Crystal Schoellman, Jacob Schoellman and Makenzie Schoellman brothers James Carnes of Collinsville and William (Leta) Carnes of Granite City Preceded by parents, husband stepfather Ernest Sedlacek, Sister Brenda Carnes Walmart receptionist in Granite City Visitation Sunday Febuary 9, 2020 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home of Granite City, IL 3-6 PM Burial at JB National Cemetery THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOMES
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020