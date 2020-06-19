Gloria Smith

SMITH- Gloria Lee "Mickey" Smith, age 80, of New Douglas, IL, formerly of Collinsville, born June 17, 1940 in Highland, IL, passed away on June 17, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Katie Jo Bielke officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



